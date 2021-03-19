Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.41 on Friday, hitting $2,030.75. 57,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,039.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,760.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

