University of Notre Dame DU Lac Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 3.5% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $4,514,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,239. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.16 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $543.70 and its 200 day moving average is $518.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

