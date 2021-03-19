Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

TSLA traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $646.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,582,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.22. The stock has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,311.57, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,413 shares of company stock valued at $56,506,580. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

