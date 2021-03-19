Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,324,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.90. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $90.35 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.12.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

