Flow 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.95 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.28 or 0.00054769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $982.17 million and approximately $31.95 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00452612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00065336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00139238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00063766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.00665847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00077072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.