Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.
QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,672,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,206,132.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,502 shares of company stock valued at $618,535 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 20,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.
Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.