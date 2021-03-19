Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,672,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,206,132.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,502 shares of company stock valued at $618,535 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 402,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,088 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 20,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.