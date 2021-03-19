$37.48 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report $37.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.19 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $151.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $154.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.17 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

GTY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,253. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 611.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

