Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,344,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,621,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

COST stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.97. The company had a trading volume of 96,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $278.42 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

