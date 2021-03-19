American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $112,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 182,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,138,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $9.74 on Friday, hitting $357.26. 321,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.20 and a 200 day moving average of $338.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.