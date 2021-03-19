Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $707.58 Million

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post sales of $707.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.80 million. Donaldson reported sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 47,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 117,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,235,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $73,236,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.90. 5,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,180. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

