Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 10,408 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,788 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,198 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $74.12. 199,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

