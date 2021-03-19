Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post sales of $804.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $704.30 million to $938.29 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $626.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. 8,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

