Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grubhub by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 367,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Grubhub by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 479,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,576,000 after acquiring an additional 73,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Grubhub by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of GRUB traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $261,310.00. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,638 shares of company stock worth $1,090,031. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

