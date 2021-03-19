Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

