Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LGGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

