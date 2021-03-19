Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0076

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $2,697.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00632350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PASSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.