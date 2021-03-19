EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDPFY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $57.13. 8,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,766. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $69.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.