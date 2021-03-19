Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.2% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,465,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,775,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,045.62. 40,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,050.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,767.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

