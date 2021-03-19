Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Anthem were worth $30,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after acquiring an additional 259,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $353.32 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $353.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

