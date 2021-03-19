Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $127,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.68 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock valued at $86,740,414. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

