959 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

