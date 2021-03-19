Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.42

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 20052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 53.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 217.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $7,302,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

