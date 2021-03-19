Kings Point Capital Management Has $112,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

