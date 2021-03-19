Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Increased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after buying an additional 265,550 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.29. 46,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,607. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

