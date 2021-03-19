Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

