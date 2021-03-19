Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 311 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

