Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,416,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,048.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,025. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,050.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,767.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

