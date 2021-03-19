Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,528 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $245,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.67. 24,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,156. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $199.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

