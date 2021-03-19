The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $286.86. 124,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

