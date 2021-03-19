Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,660 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 8.4% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $64,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 445,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 367,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,742. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

