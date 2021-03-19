Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

