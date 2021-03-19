Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,971 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $43,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $565.90 and a 200-day moving average of $472.20. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

