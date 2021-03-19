Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $67,204.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ARE stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $165.38. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,077,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
