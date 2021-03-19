Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $67,204.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ARE stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $165.38. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,077,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.