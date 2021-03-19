AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

