CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.67.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.