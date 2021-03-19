FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FDX traded up $14.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.20. 134,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,806. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.61 and its 200-day moving average is $262.01. FedEx has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

