Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 614,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,817 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $56,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. 5,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,770. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

