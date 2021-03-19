Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 188,819 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,682,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,819 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.89% of Dropbox worth $81,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,918. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 42,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,757. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

