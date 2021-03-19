Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 157,956 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,857,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,956 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $69,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. 1,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

