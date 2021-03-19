Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

SCHE opened at $31.98 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

