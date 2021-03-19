Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

