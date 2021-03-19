948,469 Shares in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 948,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,989,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 6.32% of Unitil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unitil by 232.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 131,674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unitil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $899,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTL opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $58.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

