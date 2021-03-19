Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 over the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

