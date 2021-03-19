Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,210 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 883,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,386 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10,203.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

OXY opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

