Bamco Inc. NY Sells 20,078 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $66,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $221.14 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.18.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.