Bamco Inc. NY Has $53.48 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,965 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 57,425 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.44% of Wynn Resorts worth $53,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $136.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.