Bamco Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $38,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WORK. Barclays cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at $50,976,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $338,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WORK stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.88 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

