Bamco Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 864,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,791,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,366,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Shares of SFIX opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,860,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

