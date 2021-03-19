Kings Point Capital Management Increases Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management owned 0.16% of Drive Shack worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Drive Shack by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Drive Shack by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $232.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. On average, research analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

