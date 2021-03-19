Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.76 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,250 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

